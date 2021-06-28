For a few weeks, the latest fashion in WhatsApp are “invisible messages”. This is a trick used to remind a contact of something or simply to prank and baffle them, something that can be achieved without installing third-party applications.

They are characters that are sent to the contact list, but they arrive empty, because they cannot be detected by humans.

One of the most widespread uses, as was the case with MSN Messenger, It is to remind someone else to reply to your messages, or just to joke around with friends.

The grace is that, from the keyboard it is not possible to send several of these messages without any content, since the application itself requires at least one letter or one character to enable the send function.

The Unicode Explorer site has several code options available.

The easiest way is to use Unicode Explorer (https://unicode.flopp.net), which is an experimental website for exploring the full range of Unicode characters. The source code is available on Github.

Thus, once inside this simple page, one can choose between several options. Some are tiny letters that cannot be perceived and there is another, which appear directly in white.

By clicking on some of these codes, a new page opens so that the selected item can be copied.



The next step is to copy the empty link and paste it into the message box

Of course, once the code is obtained one can repeat it several times, to create a very very long chat without content.

Temporary messages

This function is related to the messages that self-destruct in any private or group chat, always from the conversation settings.

The so-called ‘temporary messages’ they disappear from the conversations after seven days of being sent. A time that WhatsApp is adjusting to give the user more time frames.



Temporary messages disappear in seven days. Photo: Pikist

WhatsApp works on enhancing your temporary messages to allow each user to activate them by default from the settings of their application and choose the time duration.

In this way, all chats andn those who participate will have the self-destruction of messages active. Even in those to which the user is invited: this will ensure that all the conversations in which they participate are ephemeral.

Change in audios

The WhatsApp messaging application has begun to test a new function with which displays sound waves while the user records a voice message, replacing the current progress bar system.

The new feature being tested in the beta version 2.21.13.17 of WhatsApp for Android it uses sound waves when the user records a voice message, within a renewed design for this function, as the specialized portal WABetaInfo has warned.

Thus, the lines progress while the user speaks or records sounds in a voice message, and replaces the current interface with a progress bar. It is also possible to delete the message and listen to it again before sending it.

This is not the only function that WhatsApp is testing, which according to the aforementioned media, in its latest beta for Android has stopped showing whether a professional account of WhatsApp Business is connected and its last connection time, as shown with user accounts.

Both functions are being tested in the beta versions of WhatsApp developed by the company, but at the moment they are not available in the stable version of the messaging ‘app’.

SL