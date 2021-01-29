Despite the small delay in the controversial change to its privacy policy, it seems that WhatsApp is ready to continue updating its application. And is that in fact its next novelties will go hand in hand with privacy, with the imminent arrival of the fingerprint and facial unlocking methods for WhatsApp Web, which will come hand in hand with the latest version of the mobile application.

It is an additional option to the current method of synchronization with the version of the browser application, adding an additional layer of security to the current system through QR codes. And it is really only effective to cover new logins, bypassing the biometric validation in the case of choosing “Keep connected” the session on a computer.

So, activate these new features it will be quite simple: we will only have to open the application from our phone, access the icon “More options” or “Settings” (depending on whether we use an Android or iOS terminal), enter the WhatsApp Web section and select the option to “Link a device”, and follow the instructions on the screen to activate biometric authentication.

It should be noted that these functions will not only be related to the application itself, but also will depend on whether our phone or device supports these functions.

Furthermore, WhatsApp ensures that the authentication process will be fully managed by device operating system, exclusively using the biometric data stored in it. Or what is the same, the application will never see the data of our face or fingerprints, nor will you be able to access any biometric information stored in our device operating system.

Policies that will be maintained even after the application’s privacy policy has been changed, which, as the company itself has already stressed in relation to its European users: «WhatsApp does not transfer data to Facebook and will not do so in the future«.