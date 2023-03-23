Thousands of internet users in several countries registered instability on WhatsApp Web on Wednesday night (22). According to the Downdetector website, which monitors several applications, there was a peak in complaints about the messenger around 8 pm. Almost all complaints are about the web version of the app.

User reports indicate that Whatsapp is having problems since 19:53. https://t.co/a5z35JoENl RT if you are also having problems. #Whatsapp #off air — Downdetector Brasil (@downdetectorBR) March 22, 2023

In addition to Brazilian Internet users, various media and Mexican users are also registering problems with the application’s operation.

