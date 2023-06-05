from the newsroomi

06/05/2023 – 15:29

WhatsApp is experiencing instabilities this Monday afternoon (5). According to Downdetector, the messaging application is offline in the web version, with approximately 5,000 complaints around 3 pm.

When trying to connect, users are faced with an error message on the computer screen. “Unable to access this site” says the screen.

On Twitter, users soon uploaded the ‘Whatsapp Web’ tag, citing complaints about Meta’s messaging service. “Hello, Whatsapp web, it works there, really, I need to work”, wrote an internet user. See the reactions:























