Do you want to perform tasks in WhatsApp without anyone finding out? Whether download contacts of a group or send messages to everyone without raising suspicion, privacy is key.

Today we share with you how to carry out both actions discreetly from WhatsApp web ensuring that your activities on the platform remain confidential. So without further ado, let's learn the simple and effective steps to achieve it.

If you are looking to download contacts from a WhatsApp group without alerting anyone, here is a guide Step by Step To do it discreetly:

1.- Download WhatsApp Group Exporter extension- Group download: This first step is crucial to keep your WhatsApp activity secret. WhatsApp Group Exporter- Group download extension is a tool designed specifically for this task. By downloading it, you will be one step closer to ensuring the privacy of your actions on the platform.

2.- This extension can connect with your WhatsApp Web: Once you have downloaded the extension, it is important to connect it to your WhatsApp Web for integrated operation. This connection ensures that you can carry out your tasks without raising suspicions, since the extension will run in the background without interrupting your user experience on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp web: Can group contacts be downloaded? Photo: SPECIAL

3.- Choose in which format you want to save the contacts: Now that you have installed the extension and connected it to WhatsApp Web, it is time to select the format in which you want to save the downloaded contacts. You can choose between Excel, CSV or VCard, depending on your specific privacy preferences and needs. This option allows you to further personalize your experience and ensure that your data is handled securely and discreetly.

4.- Choose the contacts: Once you have configured the saving format, it is time to carefully select the contacts you want to download. It is important to be selective at this stage to ensure that only the necessary contacts are included in the download. By maintaining discretion in each selection, you can be sure that your actions will go unnoticed by other party members.

With these simple steps, you can download your WhatsApp contacts safely and without raising suspicions. Now you are ready to carry out your tasks discreetly and efficiently on the platform!

How to download contacts from a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing? Step by Step. Photo: SPECIAL

How to send a message to everyone at the same time?

Would you like to send a message to all your WhatsApp contacts at the same time, but without your action being noticed? I present to you a detailed guide to achieve it discreetly:

Add the images to the file where you have all the contacts

The first step is to prepare the message that you want to send, along with an accompanying image, such as a Happy Holidays greeting or any other image you want to share. Make sure you have all the contacts you want to send the message to stored in one file to make the process easier.

Select the contacts to whom you want to send the message

Once you have prepared the message and image, it is time to select the contacts you want to send the message to. You can easily do this by selecting contacts from your file or using the multiple selection feature in WhatsApp.

You can now send mass messages on WhatsApp

With the contacts selected and the message prepared, you are ready to send the message in bulk on WhatsApp. Simply select the option to send mass message and confirm your selection. And voila! Your message will be sent to all selected contacts quickly and efficiently, without raising suspicions.

With these simple steps, you can send mass messages on WhatsApp discreetly and without anyone finding out. Now you can stay in touch with all your loved ones effectively, even on special occasions like the holidays.