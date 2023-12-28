WhatsApp introduces the username option for adding contacts, a move towards greater privacy and maximum discretion in interaction.
The option to use one username instead of the phone number for adding contacts, this is a feature that has long been present on Telegram.
Last May, as reported by WABetaInfo, this option was also introduced on WhatsApp, both for Android and iOS, through a beta version of the Meta messaging platform.
The feature would allow users to select a username to interact more discreetly, since this will be separated by the number associated with the account.
The aim is to guarantee users that they do not necessarily have to share their telephone number with others; instead, you will be able to search for and add the person via a username.
This feature has now also appeared on WhatsApp Web, indicating that we may be getting closer to releasing it in the stable version of the app.
Would you give me your username?
WhatsApp users will soon be able to start associating usernames with their profiles to make communications safer and more private.
This feature was spotted on WhatsApp several months ago, but it has not yet been implemented in the stable version of the app.
However, its sighting on the pages of the web version of the service suggests a probable imminent arrival.
This innovation will allow users to interact more discreetly since it will be possible to add contacts using the handle (pseudonyms preceded by an @) and allowing you to communicate without sharing your phone number with the desired contacts.
It is important to note that, as it is still in development, it will take some time before the feature is available to everyone.
Long-awaited features
Without a doubt this represents one of the most anticipated additions and the best progress of WhatsApp in recent times.
We've seen a lot of work recently on the WhatsApp Web front, such as the addition of the option to group messages, as well as the ability to manage a cross-platform account implemented in the last few months of the year.
WhatsApp, with its team, seems to want to dedicate a lot to improving and making the management of profiles on its platform more personal.
Also recent are the additions of an option to manage multiple accounts from the same device and new verification methods for them.
We hope that development proceeds smoothly to make this feature available on all platforms soon.
We will keep you updated as soon as the feature is ready for users to try.
