The option to use one username instead of the phone number for adding contacts, this is a feature that has long been present on Telegram. Last May, as reported by WABetaInfo, this option was also introduced on WhatsApp, both for Android and iOS, through a beta version of the Meta messaging platform.

The feature would allow users to select a username to interact more discreetly, since this will be separated by the number associated with the account. The aim is to guarantee users that they do not necessarily have to share their telephone number with others; instead, you will be able to search for and add the person via a username. This feature has now also appeared on WhatsApp Web, indicating that we may be getting closer to releasing it in the stable version of the app.

Would you give me your username? WABetainfo's screenshot of the new username selection function WhatsApp users will soon be able to start associating usernames with their profiles to make communications safer and more private. This feature was spotted on WhatsApp several months ago, but it has not yet been implemented in the stable version of the app.

However, its sighting on the pages of the web version of the service suggests a probable imminent arrival. This innovation will allow users to interact more discreetly since it will be possible to add contacts using the handle (pseudonyms preceded by an @) and allowing you to communicate without sharing your phone number with the desired contacts.

It is important to note that, as it is still in development, it will take some time before the feature is available to everyone.