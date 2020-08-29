new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the BJP. He said that America’s Time magazine has exposed the nexus between BJP and WhatsApp. He cited a news that BJP has control over WhatsApp.

Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet, “Time magazine of America has exposed the nexus of WhatsApp-BJP. WhatsApp is used by 40 crore people of India and it also wants to start a payment service. For this, approval of Modi government is necessary. In this way, BJP has control over WhatsApp. “

Let me tell you that earlier too, he had targeted BJP on Facebook and WhatsApp. He had alleged that both the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India. With this, he said that BJP and RSS work to spread fake news and hate through Facebook and WhatsApp.

In this regard, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit back at Rahul Gandhi. He said that the losers say that the BJP and RSS have control over the whole world.

Significantly, it was alleged on Facebook recently that it does not take action on the posts of hate speech of BJP leaders. Later, Facebook presented its explanation on this whole matter. He said that the company does not see any party. The company makes its policy without seeing any political party.

