The Social Services Department in the Emirate of Sharjah and the cities of the East Coast (Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn) has enabled children at risk and harm to submit voice reports in which they express the harm or danger to which they are exposed. This system allows direct reporting from the victim, by sending the voice report through the “WhatsApp” application, so that the necessary decisions can be taken directly to protect the reporting child.

The department has allocated reporting channels, which are the toll-free number for receiving reports 800700, or referral from official bodies, or personal attendance and e-mail. Reporting is also done by receiving information from the department according to the reporting channels about the occurrence of abuse against a person who lacks social care or those in their position, such as children, the elderly, people of determination, mentally ill people, or abused women, where an immediate response is made to the report, securing rights, or erasing the effects of the abuse.

Meanwhile, Assistant Expert for the Helpline at the Child and Family Protection Center, Mr. Khaled Al Kathiri, stated that the center demonstrates its commitment to protecting children, providing the necessary support to cases at risk, and responding immediately to voice reports from children in order to ensure their safety and care. He pointed out that a number of reports have been responded to through the voice reports system from children, which are received and processed on a first-come, first-served basis around the clock through coordination between the relevant departments and field teams, and coordination with all relevant parties.

Al-Kathiri defined the tasks carried out by the center’s response team as receiving and receiving reports of those who have lost social care and are exposed to risks, harm or assault, and responding to all incoming reports after classifying them and determining the severity of the situation to which the case is exposed, the degree of urgency, the required therapeutic or preventive intervention, and taking the necessary protection measures to ensure that the case enjoys all its rights or refers it internally or externally.

He stated that it is customary for the protection team from the center to move towards the victim to rescue her after receiving abuse reports on the number 800700. We decided to develop this service by creating a proactive service that means (before abuse or harm occurs), which is the (Honesty Monitor) service, in cooperation and coordination with medical and health institutions, and to enhance the principle of community partnerships between institutions and to spread awareness among the targeted community groups, including health cadres, medical centers, and supervisors of child treatment and care, through workshops provided by the center.