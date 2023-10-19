WhatsApp is currently testing the ability to send voice messages that can only be heard once by the recipient. This new feature, currently only available to a small number of Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the application, allows you to send voice messages with a one-time listen option. To do this, just tap the icon with the number “1” that appears to the right of the voice message symbol during recording. After sending the voice message with this mode active, neither the user who sent it nor the recipient will be able to listen to it again after it has been played once. The Meta-owned messaging service has already rolled out a similar feature called “View Once” for photos and videos in 2021, so expanding this option to voice messages seems like a logical step. As with all WhatsApp beta features, it is not possible to say with certainty if and when this new option will be available to all users. In the past, there were rumors that WhatsApp would implement the “View Once” feature for text messages as well, but to date, this feature has not yet been introduced.