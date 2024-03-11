Whatsapp you will certainly know it, it is the most widespread and appreciated messaging app ever, especially in European countries, with the only fierce competition from Telegram. Today we are here to talk to you about voice calls, as There could be some interesting news coming your way.

WhatsApp: Voice calls could be integrated into Google Phone

As you may know, Google has been developing the Google Telephone call log for some time now, present on its Pixel devices and also on other models from other manufacturers who have decided to integrate that of the well-known company without developing their own. Well, apparently soon who uses Google's own registry could find a new integration with voice calls of WhatsApp.

This was discovered by a user on even the VoIP ones from the messaging app.

This would certainly be a very welcome innovation that would make the use of the platform's voice calls easier much simpler and more accessible, given that for the moment you are still forced to enter the chat of the person concerned and click on the appropriate button. Who knows, in the future it might also be the turn of Telegram or other services!