According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, the 20-year-old student, Boran Kubat, survived the earthquake, after he posted a video clip on the WhatsApp application from under the rubble.

Kubat was trapped with his mother and two uncles when the second earthquake hit southern Turkey.

“Please, I ask for help from anyone who watches this video,” Boran said in the video.

In the aftermath, the rescuers were able to locate the Kubat family, after he provided them with their exact location.

After his rescue, Boran told reporters: “My phone was next to me, and I thought of posting the video on WhatsApp because my friends would see it immediately and help me… I said to myself that if I contacted the rescue workers, they would be busy.”

Turkey’s earthquake left more than 8,574 dead and about 50,000 injured, according to the latest toll announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Rescue efforts are still continuing, while relief teams say that a large number of people are still trapped under the rubble.