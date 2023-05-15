Also, once a conversation is in the secure folder, the user will no longer receive automatic notifications. “We think this feature is good for people who sometimes need to share their phone with a family member or for those times when someone else is holding your phone right when an extra special chat comes in,” the blog post reads. from WhatsApp.
The messaging app is announcing more updates for the coming months. For example, it should be possible to set custom passwords for chats. “So that you can use a unique password that is not the same as the password you use for your phone,” WhatsApp said.
