WhatsApp plans to release new features to strengthen user privacy. L‘implementation of usernames will allow users to interact without necessarily having to disclose their phone number. This feature, already present on other platforms such as Telegram, aims to reduce the automatic sharing of personal data, significantly reducing the risk of spam and, consequently, improving the security of communications.

In addition, WhatsApp provides the introduction of a PIN associated with the usernamethis system will allow users to receive messages only from those who know this personal code. This additional level of protection is designed to prevent unwanted access and ensure that communications remain private.

These innovations, which will be available in the coming months for all devices with the app installed, are part of an ongoing commitment by WhatsApp and Meta to safeguard the privacy of its more than 2 billion global users, in a context where approximately 1 billion messages are exchanged every day.