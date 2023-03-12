Despite the declines it has had in recent years, WhatsApp continues to be the most used instant messaging application around the world, which is why in this note we will tell you how can you listen to an audio without the other person knowing.

In recent years, real-time messaging platforms have evolved by leaps and bounds, partly due to the supply in the market, which has led them to constantly innovate in order to attract more users or, rather, not to lose to those who already have.

This is the case of WhatsApp, whose team is enabling new functions and tools in continuous updates, knowing that platforms like Telegram or facebook messenger They have been gaining ground.

In this sense, what started as an application to send and receive text messages has become an experience for the billions of users who use it daily.

Thus, in addition to being able to send and receive text messages, photos and files, the Meta app can be used as a social network with the “status” function and can even be use as a GPS.

In this context, another of the most used tools in the most popular real-time messaging application is the sending and receiving of voice notes, which is one of the best alternatives when you don’t have time to write or you just feel lazy to do so.

Nevertheless, just like with normal text messagesWhen you play an audio immediately, the contact that sent it to you on WhatsApp will know that you do it and the exact time you listen to it, which is why we will tell you a quick and easy way to prevent this from happening.

Listen to audios on WhatsApp without the other person knowing

If the person who sent you the voice note via WhatsApp has read receipts activated, they will be able to see if the audio has already been played in your account, which can be seen in the information of the audio sent.

To prevent this from happening, follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp app on your cell phone

After that, enter the chat where they sent you the audio

Then, press and hold on the voice note that was sent to you so that it is marked, and after that, click on the three vertical dots on the menu to share the audio

Later, share the audio in question to another application or send it to your own chat, that way you can listen to it without that contact noticing

In addition to this, another way to do it is by forwarding the audio, either to yourself or to a contact you trust, although you run the risk of that person hearing it.

In any case, keep in mind that It is possible to know if an audio has already been listened to by the colotes that appear on the microphone iconWell, if it has already been reproduced, the icon will be in blue. In case the note has not been listened to yet, the microphone icon will appear blue even though the read confirmation indicates that the chat has already been opened.