The whatsapp app It continues to add features and tools to meet the needs of its millions of users around the world. And, precisely, one of its most recent functionalities is the one that allows upload voice notes to states. Here we will explain, step by step, how to do it.

Although it started out as a very simple instant messaging platform, over the years, WhatsApp has evolved by leaps and bounds, to the point of looking more like a social network than a messaging app.

Despite the fact that the wide range of functions that WhatsApp offers is not to the liking of all its millions of usersthe truth is that these new tools have made it dispense with other applications and services, such as calls or emails.

Now, after having seen advances in the beta of the goal appRecently, the function that allows users to upload voice states was incorporated into the WhatsApp platform.

If you have not yet used the new function to upload voice statuses in WhatsApp, in case you want to do it soon, just you must follow the following steps:

*First of all, you should make sure you have the most current version of the WhatsApp app.

*After that, enter the Meta application on your phone cell phone.

*Later, go to the Status tab, which appears next to the Chats tab.

*After, press the pencil icon that appears at the bottom to add a new status with text.

*Now, tap on the microphone button to add a voice note to your status, just as if you were to send a voice note in a normal chat.

*Please note that the recording of the note has a maximum of 30 seconds.

*Once you have recorded the voice note, you can choose the background color, upload or delete it and record another. If you select the option to publish it, that’s it! You will have sent your first voice note status.

It is worth mentioning that the preview of the voice note will appear in WhatsApp states, while the voice note will be played automatically while in the state.