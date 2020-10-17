WhatsApp, the most used chatting app for messaging, has become a necessity of life of all people. It is through this that we stay connected with friends and families, and now in the Corona era, it has also become a very important part of our work. At a time when children are studying in homes, big offices are not going to work from home and all the work is done through phone. Then we need to message some people on WhatsApp whose numbers are not saved in our phones.

In such a situation, if we have to WhatsApp such a person, first we have to save his number. Then after the work is done, we delete the number, but often we forget to do this and think that there is a way that we can WhatsApp anyone without saving the number. So you don’t worry. We have brought some such tips for you, after which you can send a message to a person without saving the number.

Go to browser

First of all open the internet browser in your phone or desktop, after opening the browser, insert the link in the URL where it is inserted – ‘https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXXX’ where X is written. Enter the number of the person you want to message there. For example, if you want to message ‘1233456789’, then put the same number at the end of the link.

As soon as you enter the link after entering the number, a chat box will open on your screen. You will see the message button there, click on it. After doing this, you will be able to message WhatsApp to anyone without saving the number. The thing to keep in mind in this is that through this link, you can send this message to only one person at a time.