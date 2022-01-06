WhatsApp It is one of the best performing applications in the world, with an average of two billion users and 100 billion messages.

In the interface there are several people who are very curious to know who their friend or partner is talking to when they are connected to the application. What’s more, they themselves want to know who they chat with most of the time.

It is for that reason that now WhatsApp, belonging to Goal, or Metaverse, formerly called Facebook, accurately report this data.

Here are the considerations you must take into account to do so. For this, it is not necessary to download third-party applications or APKs, which, in most cases, end up infecting the device with viruses or malware.

The steps that will be described below can be used both in operating systems Android What iPhone.

Steps to find out who a user chats with the most

The first thing you should have to carry out the process is the updated WhatsApp application on your cell phone.

If you don’t have it, you can download it from the official iOS Store or Google Play stores.

Then go to the ‘Settings‘or the’ Settings’ of WhatsApp.

Settings interface in WhatsApp. Photo: Screenshot WhatsApp

At that point, you will see the ‘Storage and data‘. Then, at the top click on ‘Manage storage‘. Please note that this name may vary on some devices.

WhatsApp: Storage and data. Photo: Screenshot WhatsApp.

There you will find the list, in order of all the people with whom you speak. This list may vary in weight depending on the files that you have exchanged, such as photos, videos, or documents.

In case nothing has been shared, you will get the information of who is the person with whom you chat the most.

You can also know these data even if you have decided to archive one conversation.

Remember that if you decide to delete a chat, this data will not be reflected.

How to activate temporary messages?

The popular app of instant messaging, has dedicated itself to improving the interface, having as its main objective the ease and simplicity in its handling and navigation.

One of the latest updates was the temporary messages. Being so recent, several users have not been able to use it.

So, to activate the disappearing messages you must first go to the ‘Chat of a person’.

Then click on the name of the Contact and below the information is the option of ‘Temporary messages’.

There you can set if you want remove messages in 24 hours, 48 ​​hours, 7 days or 90 days.

Is tool It will help you free up some space on your mobile device.

The Temporary Messages interface in WhatsApp. Photo: Screenshot Whatsapp

* With information from El Comercio / GDA (Peru)