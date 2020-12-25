Whenever you have to message an unknown person on WhatsApp, you have to save the number first. Sometimes it seems cumbersome to save a number just to send a message. Since that number may not be of any use to us later .. In such a situation, it also needs to be deleted. So if you want to avoid this process, then today we are telling you about a trick, through which you can send a message on WhatsApp without saving the number.

This trick of WhatsApp works on both Android and iOS smartphones. The special thing is that for this you will not have to download any kind of third party app. This means that there is no risk of data and privacy. Not only app users, this way can be used by WhatsApp web and desktop users as well.

Send Whatsapp Messages without saving contacts

For this, it is important that the number you want to send a message to has an account on WhatsApp and also has WhatsApp installed in the phone.

For this trick, you have to create a link of WhatsApp, on which you can directly chat with that person on WhatsApp.

To create a link, one must first go to the browser of the phone or laptop. For example, we have opened the Chrome browser of the phone.

Now you have to write https://wa.me/phonenumber in the URL part.

For example, if we want to send a message to 9811111111, then write https://wa.me/9811111111

Now you will see the option of Continue To Chat .. Click on it.

The new chat will open .. and in this way you will be able to send messages without saving the number.