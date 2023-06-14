If you’re looking for a way to transfer your WhatsApp chats from one cell phone to another without having to resort to Google Drive, you are in the right place. Next, we will explain an easy method to perform this task without the need to link your Gmail or Drive account. Follow the steps below!

Step 1: Download WhatsApp on your old cell phone. The first thing you need to do is download the WhatsApp app on your old phone. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device.

Step 2: Access WhatsApp settings. Once you have downloaded WhatsApp, open the application and go to the main screen. There, look for the “Settings” icon or the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap on this option to access the application settings.

Step 3: Performs a local backup. Within the WhatsApp settings, look for the option called “Chats” and select it.

Next, you will find the “Backup” option. Tap on this option and make a local backup of your chats. It is important to note that in this process you will not need to add your Gmail or Drive account.

Step 4: Pair your new device. Once you have made the backup on your old cell phone, return to the main WhatsApp screen.

Again, look for the three vertical dots or the “Settings” icon and select the “Paired Devices” option. In this step, you will be asked to scan a QR code.

step 5: Scan the QR code on your new phone. On your new device, open WhatsApp and look for the “Linked Devices” option on the main screen.

There, select the option to scan a QR code. Use your new phone’s camera to scan the QR code displayed on your old phone.

Ready! Now you can use your WhatsApp chats on your new Android phone without using Google Drive. You can even remove WhatsApp from your old phone without closing your account on the new device.