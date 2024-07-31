WhatsApp to introduce double-tap like feature

The popular WhatsApp messenger will have a new feature that will allow you to send a reaction to a message by double-tapping. About this reports WABetaInfo portal.

Experts said the new feature will allow users to like a message by double-tapping it. “The double-tap reaction feature is designed to save time and improve communication with the default heart emoji,” the article said.

The double-tap reaction feature is still under development. It is specified that it will be available in a future update of the messenger for Android devices.

Earlier it became known that WhatsApp will have the ability to duplicate a status in which a user was mentioned to your account. It was noted that this function is also still in development.