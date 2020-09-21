Smartphone users use the most instant messaging app WhatsApp all over the world. While doing office work, people keep WhatsApp logged in their laptops or computers besides phones. Till now you could login WhatsApp on only one device other than smartphone. But now another new feature is being worked by WhatsApp, in which users will be able to use WhatsApp simultaneously on 4 devices. Yes, now soon you will be able to open your account on multiple devices with the help of this new feature. According to the reports, the company is testing this feature on the beta version. The final stage of testing is going on. After this, there will also be a functional testing of the new feature.

According to a website sharing information related to WhatsApp, this feature can be updated soon for users on beta devices. Currently, this feature is being tested on the beta version. At the same time, the MacOs device is connected to it.

Account will open on 4 different devices

Talking about the use of this feature, WhatsApp users will benefit greatly from this. Once a user connects his WhatsApp account to multiple devices, he will be able to use WhatsApp on those devices without a smartphone. After the new feature, you will be able to connect your WhatsApp account to 4 devices simultaneously and use it. Apart from this, you will be able to open WhatsApp account on Android as well as iOS devices simultaneously. However, the details of how you will login are still pending.

Now login on single device

Users who use WhatsApp can open their account on only one device other than smartphone. But after the introduction of this new feature, you will be able to login WhatsApp to multiple devices. Now if you want to login WhatsApp on your laptop or computer other than your phone, then let us know how.

How to login WhatsApp to another device

1 First open the web.whatsapp.com on the device on which you want to login your WhatsApp.

2 Now you will see a QR code in front of you. This code has to be scanned from your WhatsApp account.

3 To scan the code, you have to go to the settings of WhatsApp and tab on the whatsapp web.

4 This will open a WhatsApp account on your other device as well.

5 Now you can use WhatsApp on other devices without phone.