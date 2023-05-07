WhatsApp continues to be the instant messaging application with the largest number of users and the most used internationally, largely thanks to its functions and tools.

And among all the functionalities that the real-time messaging platform of Goal there are some that help increase the security of its millions of users, such as the possibility of sending their location, as well as the location in real time.

However, as has happened with other functions of WhatsApp, there are those who can misuse these tools. For example, to spy on people using the tracking your location.

Under this framework, we will tell you how you can find out which of your contacts you have shared your location with.

WhatsApp: trick to know with whom you have shared your location in the messaging app

As we mentioned before, some of the functions that Meta has implemented in WhatsApp are used incorrectly by Internet users, which is why it is important to know the trick to know who you have shared your location with.

For the above, follow the following steps:

First, open the WhatsApp app on your cell phone

After this, click on the three points that are in the upper right part of the screen

Among the options, select “Settings”

Then choose “Privacy”

Then, look for the “Live location” option

You will see that a list will appear on the screen with all the contacts with whom you share your location

In case you are not sharing your location with anyone at that moment, you will see the message “You are not sharing your location in real time with any chat”

It is worth remembering that despite the fact that the location functions available in the WhatsApp app were implemented to provide greater security to users, since it allows sharing the location with family, friends and others when traveling or going to an unknown place or, Well, a rental car is addressed, there are those who can use them for the opposite, so you must pay attention with whom you share this vital personal information.