One of the biggest concerns that every person has, in relation to their partner, is with whom they message in WhatsAppthat is why in this note we will tell you how to find out without your “sweetheart” finding out.

Although it is true that applications and social networks, in general, have facilitated many things in daily life, it is also true that, on many occasions, especially when it comes to relationships, they can generate complicated situations.

According to various investigations, with the expansion of the use of instant messaging apps and virtual platforms, infidelity cases have increased exponentially.

How to know who your partner is talking to on WhatsApp?

As is well known, one of the most remarkable characteristics of the Meta electronic application It is its constant updates that make functions available to millions of users that make communication much easier.

One of the most innovative tools of the virtual platform is the one that allows know which are the contacts with whom a user communicates the most, which allows you to know the ranking of the people with whom you talk the most, and, with it, find out who your “favorite” contact is. This feature also makes it possible to see how much audiovisual material has been shared with each other.

Despite the fact that this tool was not designed by Meta for the “toxic” to find out who are the people who talk the most with their partners on WhatsApp, users found a way to use this functionality for this purpose.

However, first of all, you must take into account that in order to use this tool you must have access to the partner’s cell phone, since otherwise it is impossible to find out the ranking of the contacts with whom you talk the most.

Who wants to find out who are the people with whom their partner talks the most, must follow the following steps:

First. Enter the WhatsApp app, and go to “Settings” section found in the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen.

section found in the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen. Second. In this tab click on “Storage and data” .

. Third. After that, click on “Manage storage” .

. And a quarter. A list of all the people with whom said user talks will be displayed on the screen, appearing at the top with the one with whom he has the most contact.

We recommend you read:

However, beware! This technique is not 100% secure, because if your partner is used to emptying the chats frequently, the safest thing is that you will never really know who they talk to the most on WhatsApp.