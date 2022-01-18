WhatsApp is one of the messaging apps most used. In Colombia it is frequently used not only to communicate with friends, but also, in the context of the pandemic, with work colleagues or with their children’s teachers.

This Meta ‘app’ is an excellent option in communications, due to the amount of free features that offers the user: video calls, calls, send messages accompanied by GIFs, emojis or fun stickers.

For some time now, you can also use a function that will help you in case you made a mistake when sending a message: you can delete it even though it has already been sent or read.

To delete a message that has been seen by your contacts, you must go to the conversation where you sent it, click on it and click on the icon that represents a trash can, which appears at the top of the screen. Now, all you have to do is choose the ‘Delete for all’ option.

You can delete the messages even if they have already been read by the contact.

If your contacts have not opened the message, you have about an hour to remove it.

If, on the other hand, the message has already been read, you can delete the text as long as they haven’t passed 5 minutes since it was opened.

As useful as the tool is, users are still waiting for a new feature that allows them to edit the sent text to correct those small errors and not be forced to delete the message itself.

