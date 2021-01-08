WhatsApp has a function for Internet browsers that allows you to send messages to contacts that are not registered on the phone. While that was its distinguishing feature, Click To Chat it can also be used for other situations, for example, as a notepad or photo and video repository.

This option that the messaging service introduced three years ago is not one of the most popular on WhatsApp Web, the version of the messenger that works in browsers and simultaneously with the app for Android and iOS.

However, Click To Chat demonstrated that it also serves as a personal chat to save annotations, links, documents, images and photos from the computer.

How to use Click to Chat on WhatsApp

Click to Chat. The WhatsApp function that also serves as a notepad.

To open a personal chat, the user must type in the browser the address https://wa.me/ followed by the full phone number, in international format, that is, +54 must be added in the case of Argentina.

For example, if the phone number is +1 (123) 456-7890 it should be expressed as follows: https://wa.me/11234567890, so you will not have to include any symbol in the final form of the URL.

After opening that web address, WhatsApp will automatically present its own chat (or you can touch “Continue” with the chat if the browser does not automatically redirect you to WhatsApp) and you can start share your notes there without the need to create a contact with your cell phone number.

Some users deliberately even chose to create empty groups to fulfill this kind of repository, but using personal chat can have an advantage: not using mobile data, because messages and media are not sent to the WhatsApp server.

In mid-2020 and in the midst of a pandemic, cybersecurity specialist Athul Jayaram revealed that the Click To Chat function registered a major security flaw linked to domain wa.me by WhatsApp.

The problem was that some search engines were indexing the addresses among the results, so that a malicious user could obtain them with a simple search like: “site: wa.me +34”, or with any other international prefix.

Although with this method only phone numbers could be obtained but not the identity of the usersBy giving access to profile images, the attacker could attempt a reverse image search to obtain more information about the victim, as it is not too uncommon for a user to use the same profile image on multiple social networks.

In the aftermath of this episode, Facebook took over the issue and contacted the investigator, but did not consider the security flaw relevant enough to be factored into its bug bounty program.

The reason was that it was a list of URLs that WhatsApp users had chosen to make public, since all of themUsers could block messages junk at the touch of a button in the messaging service.

Look also

