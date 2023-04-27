Whatsapp is a respectable social network that has revolutionized communication via the internet. Today’s news is very interesting and we can’t wait to tell you about it, so stay with us if you want to be updated on the latest app news!

WhatsApp, the same account can be used on 4 devices!

Without beating about the bush, after having sorted out and expanded the matter relating to the secret messages we have told you about here, today Zuckerberg has decided to comment on the arrival of yet another novelty from the social network. From now on it will be possible to activate a maximum of 4 devices on the same account. So, in case you have two or more phones, now you don’t have to worry about anything anymore. Of course, we would have preferred some more information from the CEO. For example: has it already been released globally? Since it is an unlocking via server, we deduce yes, but in any case in these days we will certainly have the opportunity to test everything in the best way.

Finally, we remind you that up to now accessing WhatsApp with 4 devices at the same time meant disconnecting from the app and consequently it was impossible to get around the problem. No doubt we are more than happy with the removed limit!