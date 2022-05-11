Without a shadow of a doubt, Whatsapp is one of the most loved and used messaging platforms by the majority of web users. Recently on the application came the reaction. For the more inexperienced, let’s find out together what they are and how they work.

Thanks to technology that over the last period changes and continuously adds new ways of communicating, Whatsapp has a new one function. We are talking about the introduction of reactions within the most used messaging platform of the moment.

Already in the past few weeks, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, had declared that soon all those who use Whatsapp could enjoy a new function, namely that of reactions. Now is official: the reactions are already available on the well-known messaging application.

L’announcementwhich came from Mark Zuckerberg himself, was transmitted through his Twitter profile. These were the words written in his post:

Reactions on Whatsapp start rolling out today.

What are the new reactions on Whatsapp

But how do the reactions on Whatsapp work? The question is very simple and follows the same dynamics as Facebook. After starting the application, all you have to do is open a chat and hold down the speech bubble of the message to react with one of the emoji available. The latter are six: the thumb up, the heart, the laughing face, the surprised face, the crying face, the two hands that give high five.

After Whatsapp, the reactions also arrive on Telegram

However, it is not only Whatsapp that enjoys this new feature. In fact, after Facebook, the possibility to reply to a message via an emoji is also available on Telegram. The same service.