Whatsapp it doesn’t need any introduction so let’s not waste time, after all we are quoting the most used messaging app ever and loved by practically everyone together with Telegram. In any case, even today we’re talking about the beta, as we already did a few days ago by bringing you a really interesting new feature here. Let’s get straight to the point thenbecause the tablet version will soon amaze you!

WhatsApp: the new UI of the Tablet version has been revealed!

Certainly the user does not speak well of the tablet version of the WhatsApp app. The critical issues are evident for anyone with a medium-sized Android device. But the music is about to change, at least according to the latest beta reserved for these devices. Finally the developers have decided to completely revisit the layout of the well-known messaging service. Below we leave you the image:

The decision to divide the single chat from the list of all the others is undoubtedly spot on and the developers have finally realized that on tablets it was not so convenient to have the entire screen occupied by a single chat. Nothing to report regarding Apple products unfortunately, which today do not even appear to have even the beta program.

We will certainly keep you updated and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!