Whatsapp will have a new featurethat is, to put a little heart on a post. A very familiar and not at all original idea. In fact, it is the same thing that can be done with posts on Instagram. It is not a coincidence, also because both Whatsapp and Instagram are both managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and, therefore, it is possible that in the future all the social networks that share the aforementioned company could become increasingly similar and have functions in common. A novelty, therefore, for Whatsapp which in this period is trying to renew itself more and more to satisfy its users.

When will the new “like” be introduced?

There new like featureclearly inspired by the Instagram heart, was made public by WABetaInfo, checking the version 2.24.16.7 of the Android app. With this update, users will be able to put a little heart in the sign of “like” to the post of the message received by double tapping on it. A function that, definitely, enriches the application but at the same time lacks originality. To give a different reaction, however, you need to hold down the message and rely on the appropriate menu that appears.

When will the update be released to take advantage of this new feature? It seems that it is still in development and, for this reason, we will still have to wait a few months and it will obviously be available on both iPhone and Android devices.

More new features for Whatsapp

Not just “likes” for Whatsapp. As reported in recent days, Meta’s messaging app has another new feature in store, inspired, this time, by a competitor: Telegram. In Whatsapp it will be possible to identify yourself with a nickname and no longer exclusively by phone number. An idea that allows you to protect your privacy, hiding your phone number. Even for nicknames, the release date is not known exactly but it is certain that you will have to wait much less unlike heart likes.