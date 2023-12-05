WhatsApp recently implemented the ability to stream multimedia files while maintaining their original format on iOS devices.

After recently experimenting with the option to send photos and videos in high quality, WhatsApp has allowed owners of iOS devices the ability to transmit multimedia files while maintaining their original format unchanged. This long-awaited feature will allow users to share images and videos without any compression or degradation of quality.

The app update to version 23.24.73 includes several other notable features for the well-known instant messaging service owned by Meta, accessible on various platforms, including Android, iPhone and the web. The company, committed to continuously improving the user experience, had previously started testing the feature on iOS, allowing a small number of users to share photos and videos in original quality.

As simple as sending a photo Currently, the option to send media without compression is available for iOS users To enjoy this feature, iOS users will need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store. See also House of The Dragon - Review episode 8 of the new HBO series Once the process is finished, it will be possible to easily transmit multimedia files while maintaining their original quality intact: just open the chat sharing panel, select the “Document” option and then opt for “Choose photo or video”. Through this procedure, it is possible to select the desired multimedia files, which will be transmitted without undergoing any compression.

It is important to underline that the maximum limit for each individual file it remains fixed at 2GB. Currently, the new feature is rolling out to all iOS users.

If it is not yet available, we recommend manually checking for the update on the App Store.

The update may take some time to be available to everyone.