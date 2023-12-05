WhatsApp recently implemented the ability to stream multimedia files while maintaining their original format on iOS devices.
After recently experimenting with the option to send photos and videos in high quality, WhatsApp has allowed owners of iOS devices the ability to transmit multimedia files while maintaining their original format unchanged.
This long-awaited feature will allow users to share images and videos without any compression or degradation of quality.
The app update to version 23.24.73 includes several other notable features for the well-known instant messaging service owned by Meta, accessible on various platforms, including Android, iPhone and the web.
The company, committed to continuously improving the user experience, had previously started testing the feature on iOS, allowing a small number of users to share photos and videos in original quality.
As simple as sending a photo
To enjoy this feature, iOS users will need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.
Once the process is finished, it will be possible to easily transmit multimedia files while maintaining their original quality intact: just open the chat sharing panel, select the “Document” option and then opt for “Choose photo or video”.
Through this procedure, it is possible to select the desired multimedia files, which will be transmitted without undergoing any compression.
It is important to underline that the maximum limit for each individual file it remains fixed at 2GB.
Currently, the new feature is rolling out to all iOS users.
If it is not yet available, we recommend manually checking for the update on the App Store.
The update may take some time to be available to everyone.
Other small changes
In addition to allowing the sending of multimedia files in the original format, the update to version 23.24.73 of WhatsApp also includes other small improvements.
New features include the ability to initiate voice chats in large groups without making a call, the introduction of new bubbles in chats to view missed, ongoing and completed calls, and the ability to quickly react to a status using your avatar.
As happens on Instagram, to do this simply tap the “Reply” option and select one of the six available reactions.
WhatsApp is currently testing on the web version i self-destructing content after being viewed only once.
However, it should be noted that this feature is currently in limited testing and has not yet been rolled out globally.
The official changelog for the update specifies that some features may not be immediately visible to all users, but will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks.
Users are therefore advised to regularly update the WhatsApp app both via the App Store and the TestFlight app to ensure access to all new features available.
