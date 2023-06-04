WhatsApp is perhaps the most popular messaging app ever, loved by users and closely followed by the only real competition from Telegram. However, given the success of the platform, there are also many scammers who try to take advantage of it to earn some money at the expense of others, and today we really want to tell you about a now known scam which is returning to the attack!

WhatsApp: the “hi mom, I dropped my phone” scam is back!

“Hi mom, my phone dropped. Here is my new number”, this is how the scam messages that have been circulating in recent months begin Whatsapp. It is actually an old scam that maybe some of us will remember, but which is now making a comeback on the loose in an attempt to rip off new users.

After having lured the victim with what might seem like a harmless and credible message, the scammers try to ask for money by instant bank transfer, or by recharging a prepaid card, perhaps by pretending some family misfortune for which the help of one’s parents is requested . Requests sometimes they even reach 5000 thousand euros!

In short, obviously do not believe every message you receive and if someone were to write you something like this, it is always better to check with the person concerned. In case of scam, we always recommend blocking the user and deleting the conversation, as well as obviously never having to provide your bank details without making sure before your interlocutor!