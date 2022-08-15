WhatsApp is the well-known messaging app that we all know and that you will certainly have used in your life. It is a must-have that at the moment only has to fear the competition from Telegram.

Anyway today we want to talk to you about an interesting new feature currently in development and that could land on our smartphones in the future!

WhatsApp: you can decide in advance who to accept in groups!

Whatsapp it is constantly supported and updates are frequent, after all the competition from Telegram is ruthless and we must always try to be one step ahead of the opponent.

But what’s been cooking lately among WhatsApp development studies? Soon said, as there is a new beta that shows a really cool feature related to groups.

In other words, you can decide which contacts will have free access to your group even before they enter! A new group setting called “Approve New Participants” it will take care of keeping track of access requests from users, which the administrators can then accept or reject.

At the same time, however, it will also be possible to pre-establish a series of contacts that will not need to be accepted but that will be able to join automatically!

An interesting feature that is still in its infancy and about which very little is knownhowever, there is currently the possibility to update the app to the beta version on Android devices with operating system 2.22.18.9 which shows a first timid use.

In short, we can’t wait to find out how it will evolve this matter and we hope to be able to try the feature soon. Of course we will keep you updated on news!