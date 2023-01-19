Whatsapp it certainly needs no introduction, after all it is the most popular messaging app ever with which you will certainly have already interfaced in the course of your life. Sure, Telegram has cutthroat competition, but millions of users are loyal to their beloved WhatsApp. In any case, today we are here to tell you about a new feature found in the android beta really not bad.

WhatsApp, transferring chats will be easier

As you well know, a big problem when you decide to change your smartphone is having to transfer all the old chats you are fond of to the new device. This procedure on WhatsApp has always been based on the cloud and on backup services. In short, do you need to change your phone? Make a good backup and then recover everything by downloading the data to the new one.

But now apparently the music changes and the app has decided to introduce an alternative method. It was WABetaInfo who discovered it, digging into the 2.23.2.7 beta version of Android and found this interesting function, also testified by the screenshots that we leave you below.

Apparently you can use a QR code (which you will find on the new phone) to scan with the old one, in order to start the operation. The only flaw is that this procedure can only be performed between two Android devices, so if you had or have purchased a device iOS for now you will have to wait.

Finally, we remind you that this is a function still available only in Beta and therefore under development, but obviously we will let you know as soon as WhatsApp implements it at full capacity!