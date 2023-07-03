WhatsApp is a very popular instant messaging app used to communicate with friends and family whose channels among others have been announced. It is easy to use and allows you to send text messages, voice calls and video calls. You can also share photos, videos, documents and locations. As if that weren’t enough, over time it has become available on smartphones and computers, allowing you to stay connected wherever you are. Simply put, it’s a convenient and fast way to keep in touch with people!

WhatsApp: The ability to transfer chat history via QR code has arrived

Now the users they get a QR code on their old device which obviously contains the complete chat history to be backed up. Via WI-FI direct it will then be possible to transfer it to the new terminal. Calm down though, there are some stakes to consider

it is only available on WhatsApp Beta

for the moment the transfer is feasible only on the same operating system.

here a demonstration video is available.

To try the feature instead you need to follow these steps:

On your old device, open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab, then to “Chats” and select “Chat Transfer”.

Press on “Transfer your chats”.

A QR code will appear on the old device

On your new device, open WhatsApp and go to the Settings tab.

Press on “Chats” and select “Chat Transfer”.

Tap on “Scan QR Code” and scan the QR code displayed on the old device.

If the feature is not available, unfortunately it means that you will have to wait a little longer!