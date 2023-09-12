New tab would allow the user to send messages to platforms such as Telegram and Messenger

WhatsApp released the test version of a new feature: a tab that allows messages to be sent to competing platforms – such as Telegram and Messenger. The information was released on Sunday (September 10, 2023) by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

Interoperability is one of the requirements of the new EU (European Union) regulatory framework, the DMA (Digital Markets Act; in Portuguese, Digital Markets Law). It is not yet known whether the new update will be available in countries outside the European market.

O Power360 contacted Meta via email to ask about the functionality. Until the publication of this text, there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

According to the WABetaInfo, the messaging tab for other apps still doesn’t work for test profiles. You can just see what it will be like. Look:



playback/WABetaInfo Tab that is being tested on WhatsApp to allow sending messages to other platforms, such as Telegram

The Digital Services Law came into force in November 2022, but platforms have a deadline to adapt to the new rules – they must comply with the legislation by March 2024.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, determined that services must share data with their competitors and prepare compliance reports, under penalty of being fined up to 10% of their global revenue.

The DMA establishes that restrictions can be applied to companies with more than 45 million monthly active users and a market capitalization of €75 billion (approximately R$400 billion). These companies are classified as “service guardians” of digital communication and technology. read more in this report of Power360.