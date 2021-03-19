The messaging service WhatsApp and the social networks Facebook and Instagram have suffered a fall this Friday that, according to the first information, has affected up to 45 countries and that has left millions of people without service. The failures began shortly after 6 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, around 1 p.m. in Washington, and have completely prevented the three applications from functioning: the information could not be updated or sent or received. posts. About 45 minutes later the service has started to reestablish itself.

Regarding the cause of the failure, a spokesperson for Facebook, the company responsible for the three services, has assured EL PAÍS: “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing the service through the different Facebook applications. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible ”.

The Downdetector page, which records user complaints when an online system fails, has collected at least 1.2 million complaints from at least 45 countries since the crash, while 23,000 people have posted messages about problems with the courier service. 70% of WhatsApp users complained of connection problems, 28% of problems sending or receiving messages and 1% of problems when identifying themselves in the service. 90% of Facebook users complained of problems with the web and 9% of identification problems. 56% of Instagram users spoke of problems connecting and 43% of problems in the feed news.

As every time this type of service outage occurs, WhatsApp and Telegram, its main rival among instant messaging applications, have become a trend on Twitter. Among criticisms and complaints from users, the memes about the fall of the main Facebook applications have not taken long to appear.

