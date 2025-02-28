The most used messaging service in the world, WhatsApp, is undergoing a fall in its global operation on Friday afternoon, as many users report on the Downdector Portal.

Technical problems prevent many users, although irregularly, send or receive messages for at least an hour. Downdetector has begun to accumulate reports in Spain from 4 pm, although problems take several hours in many other countries.

In a year, the finishing messaging service has fallen repeatedly: on March 5, April 3 and, more recently, on December 11.