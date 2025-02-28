The social network WhatsApp has suffered a fall worldwide This Friday, about 4:00 p.m. Spanish time. This problem has left millions of users without service.

As is often the case in these cases, much of the victims have gone to social networks as X to make sure that more people passed the same problem with the application of mobile messaging.

On the Downdector website, web where users report the incidents of some of the best known applications in real time, You can see a peak of faults at WhatsApp around 4:00 p.m.

Users are informing that the app constantly tells them that they have new messages, but the truth is that none enters.