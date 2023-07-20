WhatsApp, Meta’s instant messaging service, is causing problems for its users by experiencing failures in its operation that do not allow the correct communication of shipments. According to the website DownDetector, specialized in detecting mishaps in Internet-connected services in real time, messages did not load and had problems being sent, as many users have reported. The aforementioned website registered reports of poor service from ten o’clock at night, Spanish peninsular time. The fall coincides with the start of the last electoral debate in Spain. At half past ten, there were already more than 6,000 user reports reporting problems.

At 10:45 p.m., WhatsApp stated in a tweet: “We are working quickly to resolve WhatsApp connectivity issues and will inform you as soon as possible.”

The problems reported by WhatsApp users are 61% in sending messages, 30% in the application and 9% in receiving messages.

Hundreds of thousands of users have taken to Twitter to confirm that the service was down. At 10:25 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, a few minutes after the messaging application stopped working, whatsapp was trending topic (trend) with 300,000 tweets from users joking – in different languages, confirming that the outage is global – about the fact that they had gone to Elon Musk’s network just to check if the network had gone down. Users are reporting their problems on Twitter using the hashtag #whatsappdown.

WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging system in the world, with nearly 2 billion users. The company was acquired in 2014 by Meta (then Facebook), after spending 21.8 billion dollars. Despite the fact that the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, assured that the data of WhatsApp users would not be crossed with that of other group companies, such as Facebook or Instagram, Meta has taken steps in that direction, arousing complaints from the user community.

