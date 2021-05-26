WhatsApp has resorted to the courts so that the Government of India, the country in the world with the most users of the application (400 million), stop the new information technology law. The unusual decision of the company, which rarely takes legal action where it operates, occurs just when the deadline for the instant messaging service to respond to the request made by New Delhi regarding the latest update of the application expires. The new contract, whose entry into force was frozen by India and other countries such as Brazil, formalizes the transfer of data between WhatsApp and Facebook, the parent company.

Approved in March, Indian regulations oblige technology companies to guarantee the traceability of messages and posts: they must be able to identify the origin of a message when required by the authorities, presumably for reasons of national security or to safeguard order. public. One more step in the Asian country’s crusade against big technology, whose power tries to limit the Executive headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for three years.

Messages sent through WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted: they are indecipherable from the moment they leave the sender’s device until they reach the receiver’s. You cannot access them or the company itself. To comply with the norm that New Delhi has set, the instant messaging service controlled by Facebook would be forced to lower the standard of protection of its communications. “We are determined to protect the privacy of people’s personal messages and we will continue to do everything we can to achieve this within the law of India,” a spokesman for the US company told this newspaper.

Likewise, WhatsApp and the rest of the instant messaging services should create large databases with all the messages sent from India and assign a kind of identifier to each communication to be able to retrieve it if requested. Company sources doubt that this can be done without data security being seriously compromised, either because of the possibilities it opens up to hackers or because of the discretion of the authorities when accessing the information.

Although the official position of WhatsApp is that it will work with the Indian government to find “practical solutions”, the tone of the brief of the demand, to which has had Reuters access, is forceful. They accuse New Delhi of having exceeded its powers, calling the new regulation “unconstitutional” and representing a “dangerous invasion of privacy”.

Some observers have dismissed India’s internet regulations as a form of disproportionate control over freedom of expression. “It restricts the discretion of companies in moderating their own platforms and creates new possibilities for government surveillance of citizens. These norms threaten the idea of ​​a free and open internet based on Human Rights standards ”, he wrote about it. a group of experts from the Electronic Frontiers Foundation, an influential American non-profit organization that watches over privacy and digital rights.

Last month, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were forced to remove dozens of posts that were critical of the Modi government and its handling of the pandemic. Representatives of the authorities said that the messages had to be withdrawn because they could cause panic among citizens and hinder the work of the Government, according to picked up The New York Times. Another example of these tensions was the visit this week by the police to Twitter’s offices in New Delhi to officially communicate that it was being investigated for labeling statements by a member of the government party as manipulated content, according to Reuters.

The rebellion of India

India is, along with Brazil, Turkey, South Africa and more recently Argentina, one of the countries that has rebelled against the new WhatsApp update. This, which came into force on May 15, formalizes the transfer of data from the instant messaging service to its parent Facebook. A transfer that cannot be carried out in the European Union, while the General Data Protection Regulation prohibits this transmission of personal data, but that the company wanted to start applying in the rest of the globe.

In March, the Competition Commission of India decided that the fact that WhatsApp and Facebook share data is an “abuse of dominant position”. Consequently, he froze the change in conditions and launched an investigation.

More information

The Minister of Justice and Information Technologies of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, sent a letter to WhatsApp headquarters on May 18, urging the company to withdraw the update that took effect on May 15. The letter also specified that the Government of the Asian country could take legal measures against the US company if it did not comply with the provisions of the Information Technology Law against which it is now litigating.

New Delhi summoned WhatsApp to respond to the request on May 25 at the latest. The company assured on Monday, a day before the scheduled deadline, that it would not limit the application’s functionalities to Indian users who do not agree to update it. In those cases, I would choose to keep reminding from time to time that there is a pending update, thus seeking to reap more good views from the public.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.