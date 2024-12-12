WhatsApp has established itself as one of the most popular applications in the world and is used by millions of peoples daily to send messages, make video calls and share multimedia files.

Since his launch in 2009this instant messaging tool has revolutionized the way we communicate, offering functions such as groups, statuses, sending voice notes or end-to-end encryption to guarantee the privacy of its users.

However, the advancement of technology also means that some platforms and devices become obsolete. WhatsApp, owned by Meta, makes regular updates to ensure the security and best performance of the application.

As a result, certain phones will no longer be supported starting in December 2024 because they do not meet the minimum software requirements.









The application will no longer work on devices that operate with Android versions lower than 5.0 or iPhones with iOS earlier than 15.1. If you have any of the models mentioned below, you may experience problems accessing your chats or using key WhatsApp features:

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Note II, S4 Mini.

HTC: One X, Desire 500.

LG: Nexus 4, G2 Mini.

Motorola: Moto G (1st generation), Moto E.

iPhone 5s.

iPhone 6.

iPhone 6 Plus.

WhatsApp’s decision to end support for these devices is based on the need to optimize resources and prioritize the security of its users.

The affected models They do not have the necessary capabilities to execute the updates more recent, which leaves them more vulnerable to cybersecurity problems.

If you have one of these devices, try to check if it is possible to update the operating system so you can continue using the app.

In any case, back up your chats in Google Drive or iCloud so as not to lose anything in case you have to ‘move’ to another phone.