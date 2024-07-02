Planned obsolescence is real, and WhatsApp is one of the apps that makes this clear. As new cell phone models appear on the market, Meta has taken on the task of improving its means of communication, but this also means that it cannot support older mobile devices. Thus, The list of 35 cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp this year has been revealed.
Although the exact date remains a mystery, It has been confirmed that 35 different cell phone models, among which we find the iPhone 5 and 6will stop receiving support for WhatsApp this year. Here is the complete list:
SAMSUNG
- Galaxy Ace Plus
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Express 2
- Galaxy Grand
- Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE
- Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+
- Galaxy S 19500
- Galaxy S3 Mini VE
- Galaxy S4 Active
- Galaxy S4 mini I9190
- Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos
- Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
- Galaxy S4 Zoom
MOTOROLA
MANZANA
- iPhone 5
- Iphone 5c
- Iphone 6
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone SE
HUAWEI
- Ascend P6 S
- Ascend G525
- Huawei C199
- Huawei GX1s
- Huawei Y625
LENOVO
- Lenovo 46600
- Lenovo A858T
- Lenovo P70
- Lenovo S890
- Lenovo A820
SONY
- Sony Xperia M
- Xperia Z1
- Xperia E3
LG
- Optimus 4X HD P880
- Optimus G
- Optimus G Pro
- Optimus L7
OTHERS
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- ZTE V956
- ZTE UMi X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
If you have one of these models, The best thing you can do is buy a new cell phone. While WhatsApp will still work on these devices, you will no longer receive support, so you will eventually lose access to certain features. In related topics, Elon Musk claims that WhatsApp misuses data. Similarly, a new video calling option has been added to WhatsApp.
Author’s Note:
This is unfortunate, but it is nothing new. Every so often, a new list of devices that will stop using WhatsApp is released, and unfortunately, this is not going to stop anytime soon. The only thing you can do is buy another phone.
Via: Pune.News
#WhatsApp #stops #working #cell #phones #Atomix
Leave a Reply