Planned obsolescence is real, and WhatsApp is one of the apps that makes this clear. As new cell phone models appear on the market, Meta has taken on the task of improving its means of communication, but this also means that it cannot support older mobile devices. Thus, The list of 35 cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp this year has been revealed.

Although the exact date remains a mystery, It has been confirmed that 35 different cell phone models, among which we find the iPhone 5 and 6will stop receiving support for WhatsApp this year. Here is the complete list:

SAMSUNG

Galaxy Ace Plus

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Express 2

Galaxy Grand

Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE

Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+

Galaxy S 19500

Galaxy S3 Mini VE

Galaxy S4 Active

Galaxy S4 mini I9190

Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos

Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE

Galaxy S4 Zoom

MOTOROLA

MANZANA

iPhone 5

Iphone 5c

Iphone 6

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

HUAWEI

Ascend P6 S

Ascend G525

Huawei C199

Huawei GX1s

Huawei Y625

LENOVO

Lenovo 46600

Lenovo A858T

Lenovo P70

Lenovo S890

Lenovo A820

SONY

Sony Xperia M

Xperia Z1

Xperia E3

LG

Optimus 4X HD P880

Optimus G

Optimus G Pro

Optimus L7

OTHERS

Faea F1

THL W8

Archos 53 Platinum

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

ZTE V956

ZTE UMi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

If you have one of these models, The best thing you can do is buy a new cell phone. While WhatsApp will still work on these devices, you will no longer receive support, so you will eventually lose access to certain features. In related topics, Elon Musk claims that WhatsApp misuses data. Similarly, a new video calling option has been added to WhatsApp.

Author’s Note:

This is unfortunate, but it is nothing new. Every so often, a new list of devices that will stop using WhatsApp is released, and unfortunately, this is not going to stop anytime soon. The only thing you can do is buy another phone.

Via: Pune.News