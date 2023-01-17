Although the news of stopping “WhatsApp” support for some smartphones was known at this time, what was not known was their number, which amounted to 49 types, according to what was reported by the American “Fox News” news network, on Tuesday.

The list includes two types of “iPhone” phones, namely “iPhone 5” and “iPhone 5C”, and several types of “Samsung” and “LG” and others.

WhatsApp experts are constantly updating it so that the experience of using it is smoother and more enjoyable for its users, and they focus on keeping pace with modern models of smart phones.

And since technology is advancing rapidly, it practically gets out of the old and enters the new, in other words, when “WhatsApp” updates it, it practically reduces support for old models or stops support altogether, given that they are no longer relevant.