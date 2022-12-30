More than 40 smartphones, including two iPhone and seven Samsung Galaxy models, will say goodbye to Whatsapp until December 31, 2022. From January 2023, in fact, the most famous messaging app in the world will stop working on all those devices in which there is a version of software that is now considered obsolete and therefore unable to keep the application by Meta. To continue to work, the devices must instead be compatible with the iOS 12 system for Apple and Android 4.1 for Android.
To publish the list of smartphones soon ‘orphaned’ of WhatsApp is the masthead Tuttandroid. However, this list, they warn, “is not exhaustive as smartphones of brands available only in the East and that someone may have imported are not considered”. Here’s what the models are:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus NitroHD
ZTE V956 Memo
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
