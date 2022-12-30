More than 40 smartphones, including two iPhone and seven Samsung Galaxy models, will say goodbye to Whatsapp until December 31, 2022. From January 2023, in fact, the most famous messaging app in the world will stop working on all those devices in which there is a version of software that is now considered obsolete and therefore unable to keep the application by Meta. To continue to work, the devices must instead be compatible with the iOS 12 system for Apple and Android 4.1 for Android.

To publish the list of smartphones soon ‘orphaned’ of WhatsApp is the masthead Tuttandroid. However, this list, they warn, “is not exhaustive as smartphones of brands available only in the East and that someone may have imported are not considered”. Here’s what the models are:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus NitroHD

ZTE V956 Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT