A phrase out there says that the difficult thing is not to reach the top, but to stay there, and that is something that the app is very clear about WhatsAppsince, as the market for instant messaging applications opens up, it must strive to implement functions and tools that truly meet the needs of its millions of users.

Under this framework, the team of Goal behind the instant messaging platform is already testing the possibility of being able to share smartphone cell phone screen when making a video call through the app.

And it is that, as you will surely have been noticing if you have been using the WhatsApp app for years, the billionaire’s company mark zuckerberg seems to want to avoid its millions of users having to use other applications, so it has been integrating more and more functionalities to the apps.

It is within this framework where, according to some users who have already found the possibility of being able to share the screen of their smartphone when they are in a video call with family, friends or acquaintances, it has been including the tool that for years has been It is available on other platforms of this nature.

It is in this way that, as it is done in app like Zoom, Google Meet and moreSoon, in all WhatsApp accounts, users will be able to share what the camera of their smartphone projects, the screen of the mobile device.

This is extremely useful when, for example, you are in a work meeting or with schoolmates and you need to share certain information, making the dynamic more illustrative for all the participants of the video call.

Now, how will the screen sharing function be used in the WhatsApp app when making a video call? Following the following steps: