The whatsapp app It continues to be the preferred instant messaging application for the vast majority of people who use this type of service internationally, hence the importance of Meta enabling different functions to protect the security and privacy of its millions of users.

Because there are millions of active accounts of the virtual platform owned by the billionaire’s company mark zuckerbergit is essential to have different filters to protect the privacy of Internet users, one of them being the protection of the profile photo, and we will tell you immediately how to hide this image from people you don’t have in your contacts.

Thus, to hide the profile photo from unknown numbers in the WhatsApp app, you must follow the following steps:

First of all, it must be said that to hide the profile photo in WhatsApp from accounts that are not added, different steps must be followed depending on the operating system of the smartphone.

In case the smartphone is Android:

First, enter the WhatsApp app

After this, click on the three points that appear on the right side of the screen

Now, click on “Privacy”

After that, go to the option “Choose profile photo”

You will see that a screen opens where you can indicate who can see your profile photo, where you must choose that only your contacts

On the other hand, in case your cell phone is a iphone: