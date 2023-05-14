A few days ago, technology experts criticized that, over time, the app WhatsApp it has been losing the simplicity that characterized it, one of the most outstanding features of the instant messaging platform.

However, at the same time, with the incorporation of new and innovative functions and toolsMeta’s real-time messaging app team has been meeting the needs and demands of the millions of users who use it on a daily basis.

And one of the newest features of the number one instant messaging platform in the world is the possibility to create voice notes as statusesand here we will tell you how to do it.

WhatsApp: step by step to create voice notes as status

As we mentioned before, daily millions of people from all over the world use the WhatsApp messaging application to communicate with their friends, family, partners, co-workers and school, etc.

However, over time, what began as a simple real-time messaging app has become almost a multipurpose social network, with the characteristic “States” being one of its most used functions.

Until very recently, Only photos, videos and links could be shared in this segment. However, recently the app has made it possible to also upload voice note states.

In this context, to upload a voice note to your WhatsApp status, just do the following:

Open the WhatsApp app on your cell phone

After this, go to the States section

Then, select the pencil icon that appears in the “My Statuses” section (the microphone icon on iPhone)

Then click on the microphone icon

And finally, all that remains is for you to start speaking, although the audio should last a maximum of 30 seconds.

It is worth mentioning that, as with voice notes in chats, WhatsApp will allow you to listen to the audio before sharing itand you can even change the background color with the palette button that appears at the top of the screen.

In addition to the fact that you can choose which of your contacts can listen to the voice note, you will be able to see who has played it by simply touching the icon that appears at the bottom.