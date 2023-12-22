News in sight for WhatsApp, which is working on an additional feature of the app that will soon allow you to share status updates on Instagram. This is what webetainfo says, explaining how the new function works still under developmenttherefore not yet ready for beta testers.

“Thanks to this improvement – writes the technology site -, WhatsApp users will have an optional functionality to cross-post their status updates directly to their Instagram accounts, broadening the reach of shared moments and experiences.” The functionality, we read again, “will appear via a convenient shortcut presented to users immediately after posting a new status. It is important to note that users will have the option to enable or disable this feature in the app settings, underlining that sharing status updates on Instagram remains entirely optional.”

Webetainfo also reminds you that “sharing status updates on Instagram will always require manual link selection, giving users full control over their sharing preferences.” The status update on Instagram, the newspaper explains, will be limited to specifically chosen audiences within the Instagram app. In other words, “only followers who have been selected or configured in the privacy settings of the Instagram app will have access to view the shared status update.”

In addition to “the obvious advantages in terms of time saving”, another “considerable advantage deriving from the integration of the functionality” to share status updates on Instagram lies, explains webetainfo, “in the potential of a social reach and customer involvement wider audiences. By facilitating the simultaneous publication of status updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram – we read -, users will be able to extend the visibility of their content to a wider audience across different apps”.