Whatsapp is the most used messaging app by users and that you are sure to know. It is an application that has now become part of the integral routine of each of us and at the moment he must fear the only competition from Telegram.

As you know, in fact, the competition between the two is always open and WhatsApp is constantly updated to keep up with the opponent. Here’s a cool new feature that will play your group experience!

WhatsApp: soon no one will know if you leave a group!

Lately we have often talked to you about news related to WhatsApp, perhaps precisely because you find it in the beta version which is currently available on some of the most recent versions of Android.

For example, we told you about the possibility of accepting or rejecting group access requests, but the news regarding this type of chat does not end here. A big change is coming!

How many times has it happened to you to leave a group that is now extinct, or of friends with whom you have lost contact, and to be unfortunately aware that each of them will receive a notification of your abandonment? Let’s say that in some cases it could even be annoying.

Apparently, however, among the new arrivals we find just this: lthe possibility of leaving a group without letting anyone know! Or almost, the only ones to know will be the administrators.

The feature was long overdue by many users, so let’s cross our fingers and hope to be able to get our hands on it as soon as possible. Of course we will keep you updated!