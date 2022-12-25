WhatsApp has become the instant messaging application preferred by many in the world and in these December dates where We celebrate, Christmas, New Yearthis could not go unnoticed since through it we can send messages and good wishes to friends and family.

However, due to what this celebration represents, time is not enough to be able to send messages carefully in WhatsApp.

However WhatsApp and the Android operating system allows us to manage various actions to be able to send messages to any of our contacts only using the google assistant of our smartphone.

How to send WhatsApp messages with the Google Assistant

In order to use the Google assistant to send WhatsApp messages, it is necessary to take into account that all your contacts must have the name spelled correctly, that is, they do not contain symbols or numbers in the contact name. You must also verify that your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version available.

Once you have verified that your contacts are correctly on your device and do not have any pending updates. Now if you can send the messages.

To activate the Google assistant on your Android you can do it by voice or by pressing the start key of your device for a few seconds.

After that you must say “Send message from WhatsApp to (Contact Name)”.

The assistant will confirm the request to send the message and after that it will ask you to mention what you want to say to your contact.

After that he Google assistant will it will repeat what you said and ask you to confirm if they want to send the message or modify it. Once you have verified that everything is correct, you can send it.